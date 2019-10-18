Lightning strike leaves 800 north-east homes without power

A lightning strike in the north-east left more than 800 properties without power.

The Forties Pipeline System (FPS), was also shut down after the power surge at Cruden Bay in the early hours of this morning.

The Scottish and Southern Electricity Network (SSEN) has apologied to residents following the fault at 3.30am.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Power was restored to properties by engineers shortly after 6.30am.

A spokeswoman from SSEN said: “We’d like to apologise to our customers in Hatton, Cruden Bay and surrounding areas for any inconvenience caused as our engineers worked to restore power as quickly as possible.”