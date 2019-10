A lightning strike in Aberdeenshire has caused the temporary shutdown of a major North Sea pipeline.

The Forties Pipeline System (FPS) has been shut down after a power surge at Cruden Bay in the early hours of this morning.

Operator Ineos said the outage was caused by a lightning strike.

The firm said all safety systems responded accordingly and a shutdown took place following safety protocols.

The pipeline system is expected to be restarted by lunchtime today.

For the full story visit energyvoice.com