Light festival Spectra to return to Aberdeen next year

Stunning light installations taking inspiration from coastlines and Norse mythology are to take centre stage as part of a popular art festival in Aberdeen next year.

Award-winning festival Spectra will return in February.

The festival, which last ran in the city in 2018, will see light installations appear in Marischal College Quad, Broad Street, Upper Kirkgate, Schoolhill, St Nicholas Kirkyard, the Kirk of St Nicholas and Aberdeen Art Gallery.

Marie Boulton, Aberdeen City Council culture spokesperson, said: “I can’t think of a better way to kick off our 2020 programme than with Scotland’s festival of light Spectra returning to the city and the programme being put together by Curated Place is truly world class.

“Aberdeen is a city inextricably linked to the sea through our heritage, industry and culture, so it’s exciting that this year’s theme celebrates Scotland’s Year of Coasts and Waters and I’m really looking forward to seeing that reflected in the artists’ work.”

Designs in Air (UK) will bring their 3D street art to the festival and with a menagerie of sea creatures.

Other installations will include work by artist Dodda Maggy, who has explored the stories, memories and myths that connect the people of the North Sea coast to Iceland.

Yiannis Kranidiotis, from Greece, returns to Spectra for the third time, bringing a data-driven kinetic light and sound sculpture inspired by natural repeating patterns and wave movement.

And the installation Plastic Sea will also raise awareness of pollution of the oceans by providing visitors with an interactive map of the Earth.

Meanwhile, Double Take, a new co-commission between the RSPB and Spectra will create a projection to highlight the biodiversity of Aberdeen’s coastal waters and bring the sounds and sights of Aberdeen’s Harbour to the city centre.

Andy Brydon, director of Curated Place which produces Spectra along with the council’s culture and events team, said: “After working tirelessly to develop the festival in its inaugural years we’re now keen to develop more opportunities for Aberdeen artists and producers to work with the seasoned team.

“We’ll be creating stronger ties with creative peers in Stavanger and further afield through new residency opportunities and launching a new creative producers scheme for 2021 as well as delivering the festival as a major event that reflects the people and creativity of the city across an all-new site.”

Further information on Spectra, which will run from February 13-16, is available at spectrafestival.co.uk