Lifesaver kit placed at Aberdeen swimming pool in tribute to beloved son Mark

The parents of a man who died in a road accident have helped fund a device which could save lives.

Mark Fisher was 32 years old when he was involved in a crash with a lorry on the B977 near Lyne of Skene.

Now his parents Carole, 61, and Dave, 63, from Westhill, have donated funds in his memory towards a defibrillator.

The device, which can be used if someone suffers cardiac arrest, has been unveiled at Westhill Swimming Pool.

Mark, who was a software developer and worked for Kemnay-based company Zenith Oilfield Technology, was jog leader and club secretary at Jog Scotland in Westhill – and the defibrillator includes the group’s logo.

Carole said: “He would have thought the defibrillator was awesome, which was one of his favourite words.

“He would have opened it up by now – he was an engineer and loved to know how things work.

“He was secretary of Jog Scotland Westhill and they meet at the swimming pool twice a week.

“This is why we thought it was a great location. He loved his running.”

Speaking of Mark’s death in August 2017, Dave said: “We might never know what happened.

“All we know is that he went to work one morning and we never saw him again.

“He had everything to live for. We have pictures of him on the border of Ecuador and Saudi Arabia, places where he could have been kidnapped and shot, but he was killed just seven miles away.

“Mark was always the first to put his hand up when volunteers were needed.

“This is why we are doing this, because he would have wanted this. He was bubbly and popular with everyone he met.

“After his accident we got messages from people to say this cannot have happened to the nicest of men.”

The defibrillator cost around £1,000, and the retired couple provided funding along with the Westhill Bike Club, whose annual bike ride raises cash for local charities.

Charity St John Scotland topped up funds as part of its scheme to increase access to the emergency devices across the country.

Dave added: “I just think this is brilliant that everyone has come together to hopefully keep someone alive.

“I know what Mark would have said if he saw this today – ‘Dad lives nearby and he might need it some day’. He had wicked sense of humour.”

The installation of the defibrillator comes after others were added at Westhill Shopping Centre, Westdyke Leisure Centre, and Westhill Service Station, Elrick.

“Three more will follow in coming months, at the Scout Hall, and at Milne Hall in Skene.

Joe Mackie, chair of St John Scotland’s group of volunteers in Aberdeen and the north-east, said: “We are very happy to support the work of the community here in Westhill to install more defibrillators which can be easily accessed.

“Through not only providing funding, but also working with the community to train as many people as we can in CPR, we hope lives will be saved.”

Founder of Westhill Bike Club Graham Ogston said: “This is a great achievement by local people to raise money for a good cause.”