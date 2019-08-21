Lifelong Dons fan to be oldest athlete in Great Aberdeen Run

A football fan who has supported the Dons for more than seven decades is preparing to pull on his running shoes.

At the age of 76, Neil Robertson is the oldest athlete taking part in the Great Aberdeen Run this weekend.

He will be joining the so-called Aberdeen Wave, which is made up of 1,000 AFC staff and supporters who will be taking on the two city courses.

To recognise his involvement in the 10K event, he has been given the 1983 race number to signify the legendary European Cup Winners Cup side from that year.

Dons legend Joe Harper will be seeing off the runners on Union Street.

Mr Robertson, who lives in Stonehaven, is raising money for Cancer Research UK and is one of 4,000 people lacing up their shoes on Sunday morning to take on either the 13-mile or six-mile courses.

He said he is no stranger to running, having taken part in similar sporting events in the past.

Mr Robertson said: “I’ve been an Aberdeen fan all my life although my wife Brenda is a bigger fan than me.

“I used to run a lot when I was a teenager but then stopped for quite a few years when I was at university and took it up again about thirty years ago.

“I’ve done the Great Aberdeen Run before and I usually fundraise for a charity. This year I’m raising money for Cancer Research UK.”

He added: “The fact there’s more than a thousand taking part in the Red Wave is fantastic. It should be quite a sight and being allocated the number ‘1983’ is an honour, as it’s such a significant one in Aberdeen Football Club’s history.

“Having the King of the Beach End, Joe Harper, starting us off, will make it a special occasion too.

“I’ve run a few 10Ks and I’m hoping to break the hour barrier this time as I’ve come very close in the past.

“While I love running and I still take part in triathlons, golf is probably my number one sport and I play at Stonehaven.”

An Aberdeen FC spokesman said the city would be transformed into a “sea of red” when its wave of runners make their way along the two routes.

He said: “The wave is a great idea and AFC is extremely proud to be the first professional football club to be creating its own wave.

“Sunday should be a veritable ‘sea of red’ which will be a magnificent sight for what should be a great mix of fun and healthy activity, and fantastic for Aberdeen FC Community Trust which does so much good here in the north east.

“Having Joe Harper, AFC’s all-time top scorer, with 205 goals for the club, to see the runners off will only add to the occasion and hopefully spur on those taking part to hopefully record a personal best for the event.

“On behalf of AFC and AFCCT, I would like to thank everyone who is participating in the AFC Wave for their generosity. It really is appreciated.”

Aberdeen University and Police Scotland will also have their running Waves at the Great Aberdeen Run.