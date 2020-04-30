‘Lifeline’ services to become available as north-east Post Offices start reopening

Post offices across the north-east are beginning to reopen, providing important services despite the Covid-19 outbreak.

Branches were forced to close temporarily – leaving residents with long journeys.

Following calls for them to be reopened, the Post Office has confirmed those which were forced to close due to the pandemic will open their doors in the coming weeks.

And bosses hope to see a return to a “regular pattern of service” – allowing people across the north-east to access lifeline services.

Post Office chief executive Nick Reid said: “Some post offices have been forced to close during the outbreak when postmasters go into isolation or become unwell themselves.

“Where branches have closed, we have been able to install temporary solutions including temporary postmasters, opening pop-up post offices and extending stops on mobile and outreach services to provide services in communities. We are starting to see branches reopen and I expect that we will return to a regular pattern of service in the coming weeks.”

Mr Reid wrote to north-east MSP Peter Chapman, who had called for services to reopen, to advise him of the plans.

Mr Chapman said: “Post Office branches are hugely important to communities across the north-east, especially to those who don’t have things like smartphones.

“It’s vital we continue to help the most vulnerable in our society during the coronavirus outbreak and offering full services at their local branch ensures their needs are being served.

“I’m sure residents will be delighted by this news, especially those such as the elderly who were experiencing difficulties in getting to a branch.

“Post Offices still act as the heartbeat of communities which is why it’s important residents have access to the full services on offer.”