News / Local Lifeline for Ship Inn? Councillors launch defiant effort to save Banff pub By Ben Hendry 02/11/2021, 5:00 pm Updated: 02/11/2021, 5:09 pm The Ship Inn has made plenty headlines over the past few months... Councillors have launched a defiant last-ditch attempt to save Banff's Local Hero bar after hearing how the owner has "run it downhill". For more than 30 years, film fans from all over have enjoyed a pint in the Ship Inn. Bill Forsyth's 1983 movie made stars of parts of Scotland with Pennan in Aberdeenshire standing in for the fictional Ferness.