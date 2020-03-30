North-east lifeguards to be retrained to help social care teams battle coronavirus crisis

North-east lifeguards are being retrained and drafted in to bolster council social care teams as local authorities gear up to battle the coronavirus crisis.

Aberdeenshire Council has given one-time lifeguards “training packs” ahead of recruiting them to aid struggling social care teams and provide support when and where needed.

The local authority has also asked staff to be prepared to be redeployed across different sectors to provide help wherever it is needed most.

The goal is to ease the burden on vital services, by placing workers in departments experiencing strain during the pandemic.

A bulletin sent to council staff said workers may take on new duties, or undergo training which will allow them to operate in new sectors.

The bulletin stated: “We are a public service and we will do whatever is required to ensure the best response to the current crisis.

“Live Life Aberdeenshire have been front and centre in offering up help to the Health & Social Care Partnership.

“Many one-time lifeguards are currently working through training packs and will soon be joining our social care teams to support where appropriate.”

In a video address to staff on YouTube, Jim Savege, chief executive of Aberdeenshire Council, said: “There’s going to be ambiguity and uncertainty every single day.

“You’re going to be asked to do different things and work in a way you’ve never done before, and really sometimes be quite open minded in terms of what we need to do.

“What’s important through all of that is that you keep yourself safe and you keep your colleagues safe as well.”

During the outbreak, local authorities are considered to be category one responders and are responsible for ensuring the effective management of emergencies in Scotland.

Many other council workers, including those who normally operate in older adult and learning disability day services, will be redeployed within other facilities such as care homes and care at home.

Alexander Burnett, Conservative MSP for Aberdeenshire West, said: ”The threat to public health posed by the coronavirus has led many people to consider what they can do to help the vulnerable.

“In some cases, council staff will need to fulfil vital functions which are already under pressure. Whether the job is as a lifeguard or a carer, lives will be saved.”

Gillian Martin, MSP for Aberdeenshire East, said: “I welcome the news locally that employers are taking steps to identify if their staff have the necessary skills and can help where the need is greatest.

“They will be a truly invaluable resource to teams working across sectors in our communities.

“Not only will this offer additional staff to help our frontline workforce, but it will ensure a larger number of people can be cared for as a result.

“We are currently facing a crisis unlike anything we have ever seen before and so we must use all available resources if we are to tackle the challenges ahead.”

