Lifeboats launched to help kids on inflatables off north-east coast

North-east lifeboats were launched after two children were caught adrift on inflatables.

The Fraserburgh RNLI along with teams from the Banff Coastguard were launched at 4pm this afternoon after the incident at Pennan.

An HM Coastguard spokesman told the Evening Express: “Fraserburgh lifeboat along with the Banff Coastguard were launched to help with two children who were adrift on inflatables off the coast of Pennan.

“A member of public had managed to bring them ashore before our search teams arrived.

“The teams were stood down at 5pm.”