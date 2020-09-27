Lifeboats launched after surfers swept out to sea off Aberdeen beach

Two surfers had to be rescued after almost being swept out to sea off Aberdeen beach.

RNLI Aberdeen was sent out after a member of the public reported the incident to UK Coastguard at around 9am this morning.

The two surfers appeared to be in danger at the entrance to Aberdeen Harbour after they had paddled out beyond the surf line.

After being swept further from shore, the two were unable to make their way back because of the tide and wind.

The inshore lifeboat Buoy Woody 85N was the first on the scene. Three crew members found the surfers around half-a-mile offshore near the Footdee end of Aberdeen beach.

Although the surfers were exhausted after two hours of being in the water, a spokesman for UK Coastguard confirmed they were not injured.

They were taken on board, before being transferred to an all-weather lifeboat following safety concerns brought on by weather conditions.

Cal Reed, Aberdeen Lifeboat’s coxswain, said: “We took the surfers onboard Bon Accord and our casualty care-qualified crew confirmed they were none the worse for their experience – but grateful for the offer of assistance from the lifeboat.

“The member of the public who made the initial phone call did the right thing. If you think you see someone in difficulty at sea, always call 999 and ask for the coastguard.”

The lifeboat returned to berth at Aberdeen Harbour where they met the coastguard rescue team around 9.20am.

The lifeboats were washed down and readied for further service by 10am.