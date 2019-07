Two lifeboats were launched to Aberdeen beach after a kitesurfer was thought to be in danger.

The HM Coastguard team received the call at 3.10pm this afternoon from a member of the public, and launched two lifeboats from Aberdeen.

However, it was found to be a false alarm, and the lifeboats were stood down.

A HM Coastguard spokesman said: “It was a routine shout. There was a report of a kitesurfer in difficulty but they were fine.

“It was a false alert with good intent.”