Lifeboat launched to rescue small dog on rocks near Aberdeen harbour

Lifeboat crews were called out to rescue a small dog stranded on the rocks near an Aberdeen harbour.

Aberdeen RNLI’s inshore lifeboat was launched this afternoon when a member of the public expressed concern for the safety of people who appeared to have gone into the sea to try to rescue a small dog.

The dog was reported to be on rocks on the north side of the harbour breakwater at Footdee.

The lifeboat – Aberdeen’s D-class ‘Buoy Woody 85N – was under way less than 10 minutes after the initial call this afternoon, with its volunteer crew of three on board.

The team was assisted by UK Coastguard personnel.

They realised the dog had come ashore on the north side, but had then run across to Pocra Quay on the south side where it had stranded itself on a ledge exposed by the low tide.

The lifeboat crew were able to ‘”shepherd” the dog, a “seemingly able swimmer”, to the former lifeboat slipway.

When the dog reached dry land once more, it ran off down a local street.

Lifeboat helm Grant Bruce said: “This pooch showed something that lifeboat crews know well – that most dogs are good swimmers.

“When people enter the water to try to save a dog, its often the person who ends up in the greater danger. That’s when human tragedies occur.

“The RNLI always urges people not enter the water to try to save pets; go to the nearest spot where the dog can easily get out, then call to your dog from there.

“But if your dog is in real danger – perhaps being swept out to sea by the current, dial 999 for the Coastguard.

“Do not go into the water yourself.”