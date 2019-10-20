Lifeboat launched to help broken down vessel in north-east

A north-east lifeboat crew was launched to help a vessel that had broken down.

The Montrose all weather lifeboat, the Ian Grant Smith, was tasked with assisting the boat at 4.55pm on Friday near Scurdieness Lighthouse.

The vessel, a pleasure craft, had been drifting towards the lighthouse and was towed back to Montrose Harbour.

A spokesman for RNLI operated lifeboat said: “The lifeboat with its volunteer crew were quickly on the scene to assist the reportedly broken down vessel which was drifting towards the rocky shore near the lighthouse, a local fishing boat had stood by until the lifeboat arrived.

“On arrival a towline was attached to the boat and was then towed back to the safety of Montrose Harbour arriving back at 6pm.

“The pleasure craft was then put ashore and recovered by her trailer.

“Montrose lifeboat was then stood down at 6.10pm returning to her berth at Montrose lifeboat station and was made ready for service.”