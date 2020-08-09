Lifeboat launched following report of swimmers in difficulty off north-east beach

A lifeboat was launched following a report of two swimmers in difficulty off a north-east beach.

The coastguard received a call at 1.53pm today about swimmers potentially in difficulty near Cullen beach.

A lifeboat was launched from Buckie as a result, however it quickly emerged the two swimmers were not in danger and made their own way to shore.

A coastguard spokesman said: “It was a report of two swimmers allegedly in difficulty off Cullen beach.

“They were quite happy and swam back to shore.

“We got the original call at 1.53pm and we cancelled everything at 2pm.”