Lifeboat launched after yacht makes distress call in North Sea

A lifeboat was launched after people on a yacht made a distress call in the north-sea.

The sailing yacht was three miles north of Fraserburgh when a distress communication was made at around 3.30am today, alerting the Coastguard.

The Fraserburgh Lifeboat was launched at just before 3.45am, but was stood down when it emerged that the distress communication had been made in error.

The Macduff Inshore Lifeboat crew had also been paged and put on standby.

A Coastguard spokesman said: “This is was a false call but with good intent.

“The Fraserburgh Lifeboat was immediately stood down when it was noted that the distress communication had been made in error.”