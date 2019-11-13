Lifeboat launched after life raft discovered in North Sea

A lifeboat was launched after a life raft was discovered in the North Sea.

People on a boat were sailing eight miles off Fraserburgh at around 3pm today when they spotted the life raft and alerted the Coastguard.

Volunteers from the Fraserburgh Lifeboat launched at just before 3.40pm and sailed to the life raft.

A Coastguard UK spokesman said: “The Lifeboat crew were able to examine the life raft and, using the serial number, established that it came from a vessel which lost the life raft recently.

“They were satisfied that nobody’s safety was at risk.

“The crew returned back to harbour at 5.40pm.”