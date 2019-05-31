Lifeboat launched after distress signal in north-east

A lifeboat crew was called after reports of a distress signal being received by two aircraft in the north-east.

The RNLI Peterhead Tamar Lifeboat was requested to launch by the HM Coastguard today at 4pm after the distress beacon was reported.

The signal was reported to have come from two aircraft north of Peterhead.

A spokesman for the RNLI said: “The lifeboat searched an area north of Peterhead for an hour, but no signal was found or heard.

“The lifeboat then returned to its berth at Peterhead South harbour at 5.20pm.”