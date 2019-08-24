Saturday, August 24th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Local

Lifeboat launched after boat breaks down off north-east coast

by Lee McCann
24/08/2019, 4:08 pm
© Mark Gray/Aberdeen RNLIPost Thumbnail
Send us a story

A fishing vessel is being towed back to a north-east harbour after breaking down.

HM Coastguard and the Fraserburgh RNLI crews were called at 1.45pm to deal with the incident three miles off the coast of Peterhead.

A spokesman for HM Coastguard said: “Fraserburgh lifeboat is currently assisting a broken down fishing vessel off the coast of Peterhead.

“We received the call at 1.45pm and the boat is being towed back to the harbour.

“We have a HM Coastguard rescue team from Peterhead onshore assisting.”

Breaking