Lifeboat launched after boat breaks down off north-east coast

A fishing vessel is being towed back to a north-east harbour after breaking down.

HM Coastguard and the Fraserburgh RNLI crews were called at 1.45pm to deal with the incident three miles off the coast of Peterhead.

A spokesman for HM Coastguard said: “Fraserburgh lifeboat is currently assisting a broken down fishing vessel off the coast of Peterhead.

“We received the call at 1.45pm and the boat is being towed back to the harbour.

“We have a HM Coastguard rescue team from Peterhead onshore assisting.”