Service to mark north-east lifeboat disaster

A north-east lifeboat team will hold a special event to mark the 50th anniversary of a major disaster which claimed the lives of five crew members.

The Duchess of Kent lifeboat set off in a fierce storm to help a stricken fishing boat The Opal on January 21, 1970.

The Fraserburgh vessel was struck by a huge wave and overturned 35 miles off the north-east coast.

It claimed the lives of John Stephen, 45, and his crew members, engineer Fred Kirkness, 56, James Buchan, 29, William Hadden, 34, and James Slessor Buchan, 48.

The only survivor was second engineer John Jackson Buchan.

The crew is holding the event to mark the anniversary with a special service at the town’s Old Parish Church, at 2pm, on January 19 next year.

Fraserburgh lifeboat coxswain Vic Sutherland said: “We’re letting people know in plenty time so they can include it in their calendars.”