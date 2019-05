Lifeboat crews were called out to remove a damaged boat from a north-east bay.

Fraserburgh Lifeboat was called out at 4am today to remove a small unmanned and damaged boat from Broadsea Bay.

It was believed the boat could have been a danger to other vessels in the area.

The volunteer crew left the town’s harbour for nearby Broadsea Bay in order to tow the boat back to shore.

The team was helped to tow the boat into Fraserburgh harbour by the coastguard.