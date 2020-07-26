Lifeboat crews launched to rescue north-east fishermen stranded on rock

Lifeboat crews have been called out to rescue two fishermen who became stranded on rocks in the north-east.

A lifeboat was launched from Peterhead after the coastguard received a call shortly after 2pm regarding two people stranded on rocks at Bullers of Buchan.

A coastguard spokesman said two males had been fishing and were caught out by the tide and became stranded.

He said the incident was still ongoing but crews had arrived on the scene and the fishermen were okay.