A lifeboat was launched early this morning to help tow a fishing vessel back to a north-east harbour.

A UK Coastguard spokesman said they received the call at around 2am this morning.

He added: “A broken down fishing vessel, about 50 miles north-east of Peterhead, has broken down.

“We sent one lifeboat to tow it back to Peterhead Harbour.

“All crew and people aboard the vessel are safe and well.”