Lifeboat crew helps bring Santa ashore for annual visit to north-east town

Santa ditched his reindeer off the coast of the north-east this weekend to make sure he arrived in proper style – aboard an RNLI lifeboat.

The crew from Fraserburgh, on board the Willie and May Gall, headed out to sea on Saturday to pick up their special passenger ahead of his visit to the town.

Today seen Fraserburgh ALB "Willie and May Gall" slip her mooring and head out tonpuck up a special passenger, just off… Posted by RNLI Fraserburgh Lifeboat on Saturday, 7 December 2019

Arriving in the harbour, Santa was met by a large crowd and a pipe band, before he made his way to his grotto to meet local children.

Pictures shared by the RNLI Fraserburgh team show him arriving at the harbour before heading into the town.

The crew have thanked everyone for taking part, with money raised going to the RNLI.

