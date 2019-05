A lifeboat rescue operation was launched for a rudderless yacht off the coast of the north-east.

The UK Coastguard requested the Peterhead rescue team at 7.42pm yesterday after reports of the vessel in trouble.

The yacht, which had two people on board, was unable to steer around two nautical miles east of Peterhead.

Lifeboat volunteers safely towed the vessel into Peterhead Harbour, before standing down at around 10pm.