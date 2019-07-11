Lifeboat called to incident near north-east town

Aberdeen’s all-weather lifeboat has been called out following a report of a distress signal in the north-east.

The vessel is currently at sea in response to a signal received from an emergency position-indicating radio beacon (EPIRB) near Blackdog.

A spokesman for Aberdeen Lifeboat Station said: “Our all-weather lifeboat, Bon Accord, is currently at sea in response to a request from UK Coastguard and has been tasked to investigate a transmission from an EPIRB.

“It was transmitting from a position off Blackdog to the north of Aberdeen.”

It is not yet known what caused the transmission.

UK Coastguard have been contacted for comment.

