Lifeboat called out over concern for north-east vessel

A north-east lifeboat was called out over concerns about a small vessel – only to find they were just fishing.

The RNLI Buckie lifeboat was sent to Cullen Bay at 6pm after a call was received from a member of the public.

However when they arrived to check the crew were not in any trouble it emerged they were just fishing and the lifeboat was stood down.

A Coastguard spokesman said: “There was a call from a member of the public expressing concern for a small vessel in Cullen Bay.

“The lifeboat arrived and they were just fishing.”

He added the call had been well-intentioned.