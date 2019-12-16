Lifeboat and Coastguard crews called to rescue dog stuck down cliff near north-east village

Lifeboat and coastguard crews have been called to rescue a dog after it got stuck 40 feet down a cliff near a north-east village.

The teams were called to Newtonhill at 5.49pm, with the lifeboat team from Stonehaven, and coastguard teams from Montrose, Aberdeen, Stonehaven and Cruden Bay in attendance.

The dog, a German Shepherd called Alfie, was believed to be chasing a cat before it fell.

A spokeswoman for the Coastguard service confirmed that the dog was rescued, and returned to its owner safe and sound.

She added: “They got the dog and it was back with its owners.

“We were told about its return at 7.36pm.

“I believe it was chasing a cat before it fell over.

“The rope team went down the cliff and managed to pull it back up.”