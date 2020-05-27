Life under lockdown competition opens to north-east kids

North-east children are being invited to share stories of their life under lockdown, as part of a national writing competition.

Generation Lockdown is seeking entries between the ages of 7-17 years old, to write about their own experiences during the pandemic.

Children and teens can submit a personal experience, a poem, or a creative story.

Each applicants work will then be read by one of ten published authors, who will then pick out the five best entries from each age group.

These entries will be included in a book published by John Catt Educational, called ‘Generation Lockdown Writes.’

There will also be a range of other prizes for the winning entries, and a special celebratory book launch where the lucky winners will have the opportunity to meet the authors.

All of the money raised from the book will go directly to The BookTrust charity.

This UK-based organisation supports families and young people all over the country, by aiming to get them involved in reading.

It is hoped that thousands of pounds will be raised for the charity through the sales of the book.

Entries should be 700 words or under and individuals must submit these in their correct age category.

Applications will be accepted until midnight on Friday, July 17.

For further information and to apply, visit https://generationlockdown.co.uk/.

