Life through a lens: Aberdeen students capture last days of North Sea platform

The final days of production on a North Sea oil platform have been recorded for posterity by photography students.

Four undergraduate students from Robert Gordon University’s Gray’s School of Art spent day and night on the Brae Bravo platform for their Traces exhibition.

Lauren Smith, 21, Heather Allen, 23, Sean Steen, 21, and Lewis Gault, 22, spent time with the workers for the project, which was commissioned by Marathon Oil to commemorate the end of production on the installation after 30 years of operations.

Before travelling to the platform, 155 miles north-east of Aberdeen, the students had to complete their Basic Offshore Safety Induction and Emergency Training (Boseit). They also spent time at Marathon Oil’s Peterhead facility and on board an Emergency Response and Rescue Vessel (ERRV).

Communication design student Lauren said: “We had to capture an experience we personally had not had. We got to meet a lot of interesting and lovely people on the way.

“Working on the exhibition was exciting, as it was going to be the first time we got to see reactions to our work. We were all nervous and excited about that.”

Sean said: “The experience was life-changing for me. It really advanced my professional skills.

“To document such an unknown world was very special. It was also a chance for us to show the families of the workers what the setting was like.

“We had a great time capturing the place and its true character.”

Callum Kellie, technical services officer at Gray’s School of Art, has overseen the project and is proud of their completed exhibition, which was displayed at the Marathon Oil offices.

He said: “We were delighted to be approached by Marathon Oil to work on this photography project. Having worked offshore myself, I understood the importance of the community that this project was instigated to document.

“Lauren, Heather, Sean and Lewis have done a great job. Their photographs captured the spirit of the platform and brought out the personality of those who work there.

“The students have developed their skills thanks to the mentoring they have received from both Marathon Oil and the staff of Gray’s School of Art.

“The exhibition is a fantastic collection of some of their best images and it presented the perfect stage to celebrate those who have made Bravo what it is.”

Philip Cremin, operations manager at Marathon Oil, said: “We would like to thank the students for their hard work on this project. Their dedication to photograph Brae Bravo and its workforce has been second to none and the final exhibition photos they have chosen are fantastic.

“We are delighted the Traces exhibition showcases the platform and the work done offshore to provide safe, clean and responsible operations.”

Chris Wicks, who is decommissioning compliance manager for Marathon Oil, added: “Through their photography, the students have really captured the essence of Brae Bravo and what it has meant to the people who have worked on the platform for the last 30 years.

“The exhibition provides us with the story behind the structure of the platform and highlights the personalities who have worked on the installation.”

The Brae field has produced 47 million barrels of oil, welcomed more than 15,000 offshore workers and received 10,000 flights, as well as a quarter of a million tonnes of freight, since 1988.

With production now ended, the Bravo platform moves into a new phase and prepares for decommissioning.