Life-saving scheme piloted by north-east firefighters may go national

A life-saving scheme piloted by north-east firefighters could be rolled out if details can be agreed, the health secretary has suggested.

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin asked about a trial in Turriff and Maud in 2015 which saw fire officers giving people CPR or using defibrillators.

She said: “The firefighters who participated are very keen to use their skills. Can the Cabinet Secretary for Health (Jeane Freeman) advise Parliament if and when that approach will be rolled out?”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Replying during a Scottish Parliament debate, Ms Freeman said firefighters from 18 stations made 83 potential life-saving interventions in the trial.

She added: “We can consider it to have been a success.

“I am keen to see that work being rolled out.

“However, that cannot happen until after negotiations about the remodelling of the firefighter role.”