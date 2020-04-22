Life-saving north-east teenagers nominated for national award

Youngsters from across the north-east have been nominated for a top award for improving the lives of people in their community.

Lifesaving sisters Isla and Eilidh Noble from Fraserburgh – aged 16 and 15 respectively – are in the running for the Young Scot Awards 2020 after rescuing a man and a child from the North Sea.

And members of Modo-Circus with Purpose, which is based in Peterhead and caters for those aged 12-25, have also been put forward.

The organisation works with young people to create physical theatre and circus shows based around issues and topics they want to explore.

Louise Macdonald OBE, chief executive of Young Scot, said: “We’ve heard so many inspiring stories about incredible young people across Scotland doing outstanding things for their communities. Isla and Eilidh Noble and Modo-Circus with Purpose from Aberdeenshire have gone above and beyond.

“They will be celebrating at home today and we’ll celebrate with them in person at the Young Scot Awards in September.”

The awards recognise young people between the ages of 11 and 26 years old who make a contribution which improves the lives of those in their community.

Finalists will attend the red carpet ceremony at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre on September 7, with the winners announced at a ceremony hosted by radio DJ Gemma Cairney.

Previous winners of the award include actors Karen Gillan and Martin Compston, tennis star Sir Andy Murray and Olympic runner Laura Muir.

The Feelgood Feed: Stories to lift your day