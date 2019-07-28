Aberdeen Egyptologist to be honoured at Provost Skene’s House

The life of an Aberdeen woman who helped reveal the hidden mysteries of ancient Egypt will be celebrated at a new city attraction.

Trailblazing Annie Pirie Quibell was born in Aberdeen in 1862 and was the first female to enroll on the Egyptian Archaeology course at University College London three decades later.

She was later chosen to join an excavation team at Saqqara and was responsible for recording paintings and inscriptions.

During her time there she wrote a guidebook to Cairo Museum for soldiers stationed in Egypt during the First World War, produced another covering the pyramids of Giza, and even lived for a time in a mummy’s tomb.

Now it has been revealed that the pioneering Egyptologist will be among more than 100 individuals showcased in the new Hall of Heroes visitor attraction at Provost Skene’s House, which is currently being renovated by Aberdeen City Council.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Council co-leader Jenny Laing said: “Work is under way to conserve one of Aberdeen’s best-loved buildings ahead of giving it a new and exciting role in city life.

“Provost Skene’s House will become a treasure trove for stories like Annie Quibell’s, some stretching back centuries, others celebrating our continuing influence on the wider world.

“Our cultural, heritage and tourism offering continues to grow, with the launch of P&J Live nearly upon us, Aberdeen Art Gallery reopening in autumn and Union Terrace Gardens about to undergo its own transformation.”

Annie married James Edward Quibell, of the Egyptian Antiquities Service, while they were both battling food poisoning during a dig.

The couple married in Aberdeen in 1900 and spent their lives working together, the pair at one point adopting an Egyptian tomb as their home.

Annie, who died in 1927, will be featured in the International Trailblazers section of Provost Skene House, which is set to be open to the public next year.

Photographs of the Aberdeen-born adventurer were acquired from the Griffith Institute at Oxford University and Harvard University Archives.

The renovation work, which began today, is part of the £3.8-million City Centre Masterplan.

Scaffolding is being erected so repairs can be carried out on the roof, walls and windows.

Other pioneers whose lives will be celebrated include Professor John Mallard, who helped develop the MRI, Emeli Sande and Katherine Grainger.