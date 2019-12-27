Lidl to hand out free coal to help spark life into Hogmanay tradition

Lidl stores in Aberdeen will be giving out free coal in a bid to revive the first-foot tradition.

The supermarket is trying to encourage the region to follow the tradition this Hogmanay.

Statistics revealed that just 17% of residents in the north-east plan to carry on the custom this year and 29% of people have never done it all.

Customers will be handed free coal, which is a traditional first-footing gift, for the fourth year in a row.

Lidl also aims to keep households across the country cosy on New Year.