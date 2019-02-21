Lidl recalls jaffa cakes due to undeclared milk

Supermarket giant Lidl is recalling packs of jaffa cakes from its shelves due to undeclared milk.

The products, Sondey Orange Jaffa Cakes and Sondey Jaffa Minis (Orange Assortment), have been withdrawn because they contain milk, which is not mentioned on the label.

The 300g packs of the jaffa cakes with the following best before dates should be returned to a Lidl store:

01 January 2019

01 February 2019

01 March 2019

01 April 2019

01 May 2019

01 June 2019

01 July 2019

01 August 2019

The 125g packs of Sondey Jaffa Minis (Orange Assortment) with the following best before dates have also been recalled:

01 July 2019

01 August 2019

01 November 2019

These products contain milk making it a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers.

A statement from the Food Standards Agency said: “If you have bought the above products and have an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents, do not eat it. Instead return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.”