Lidl donates 16 tonnes of food to north-east charities

A supermarket has donated more than 16 tonnes of surplus food to north-east charities.

Lidl stores across Aberdeenshire donated the equivalent of 38,745 meals to 22 community projects through the rollout of the company’s food redistribution programme Feed It Back.

One charity benefiting from the scheme is Aberdeen Cyrenians.

Kate Loades, fundraising manager for the charity, said: “Lidl’s Feed It Back initiative helps us to support those in need through our weekly Street Alternatives service – providing hot meals to those who are homeless and have no or limited access to cooking or personal care facilities.

“It’s great to see the quality fruit, vegetables and baked goods we collect multiple times a week from our local store being put to good use and we’d like to say a big thank you to Lidl.”

Charities hoping to team up with Lidl can contact lidl@neighbourly.com