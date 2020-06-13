Lidl bosses: We want to build new stores in Garthdee, Stonehaven, Mastrick and Westhill

Bosses at a major supermarket chain have revealed the locations of where they want to build new stores in the north-east.

Lidl is looking for new locations for stores and has revealed it has its eye on Garthdee, Mastrick – a relocation of the current store – Stonehaven and Westhill.

In a site requirements brochure, the supermarket giant wrote: “We’re looking for great quality locations for our new stores, to help us continue our phenomenal growth.

“Prominent locations with easy access and strong pedestrian or traffic flow.

“Freehold, leasehold or long leasehold opportunities.

“Unit sizes flexible on design and scale between 14,000sq ft and 25,500sq ft.

“1.5 acres plus for standalone stores or up to four acres for mixed-use schemes.”

Aberdeen makes up four of the 33 Scottish locations.

While the Mastrick branch is earmarked for relocation, no firm plans have yet been lodged.

A spokeswoman for Lidl GB said: “Our site requirements brochure is a document we normally send to land owners and commercial agents to to help us find sites for possible stores.

“We are keen to offer our customers in the Mastrick area an improved shopping experience and therefore Mastrick is listed as an area of interest to us for relocation, however we don’t currently have anything firm in the pipeline.”

Last month, rival Aldi unveiled plans for a new supermarket on the outskirts of the city.

The discount retailer wants to build a new store on Countesswells Road, opposite the Robert Gordon’s College playing fields.

Currently it has two stores – one at the Beach Retail Park and the other at Cornhill.

No formal planning application has yet been submitted to Aberdeen City Council, but Aldi says it intends to do so.

In the meantime, it has called on members of the public to give their views on the proposals.

The plans include areas for a car park and landscaping, while paths would be constructed linking it with nearby housing developments.

Aldi says it wants to encourage customers to use active travel to get to and from the store. It hopes to open the new shop in 2022.