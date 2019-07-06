Lidl book to help north-east youngsters get out on big adventures

Children are being encouraged to get out and about this summer with a new booklet highlighting north-east landmarks.

The National Trust for Scotland has joined forces with a supermarket chain to create the Lidl Book of Big Adventures.

The first edition launched this week in time for the school summer holidays.

Activities featured in the booklet include inspiration for perfect picnics, a wildlife spotting game and a guide to gardening for youngsters.

Mark Bishop, director of customer and cause for the National Trust for Scotland, said: “From castles to coastlines, art to architecture, wildlife to wilderness, there is so much to explore and enjoy across Scotland.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming families on their travels to our beautiful places as they spend time together.”

The booklet can be picked up from National Trust for Scotland properties.