Licensing industry in focus at Aberdeen conference

Key figures in the licensing industry will attend a conference in Aberdeen this month.

Aberdeen City Licensing Board will host a half-day licensing conference on Tuesday January 14 at the Town House from 9.30am until 12.30pm.

The board is working in partnership with NHS Grampian, Police Scotland and Aberdeen City Health & Social Care Partnership to deliver the conference.

Guest speakers include Innes Walker, Aberdeen Inspired, Shamini Omnes, Local Licensing Forum, Finlay Cran, Licensed Trade Association and Police Scotland.

Topics will include the city centre and the licensed trade and aspects of policing and licensing, followed by a Q&A session.

Admission is free but places are limited.

Those interested in attending should email licensing@aberdeencity.gov.uk

Registration on the day is from 9am.