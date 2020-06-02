License application for north-east hotel to be discussed

Councillors are set to determine whether a major variation in license should be granted for a north-east hotel.

The Gordon Arms Hotel in Huntly applied for the change in January this year.

Councillors on Aberdeenshire Council’s licensing board are to discuss the application on Wednesday, and are asked to decide whether there is enough evidence for the board to make a determination on the license, or whether it needs to defer its consideration on the matter.

If there is enough evidence to go ahead, they will be asked to either grant or refuse the application.

The hotel hopes to introduce additional activities including indoor sports within its Cheers Bar.

If approved it would also be allowed to serve bar meals outside core hours, and sell non-alcoholic drinks from the bar in the morning.

It also proposes to reduce access to children under 12 to its pool area.

Councillors will discuss the application on Wednesday.