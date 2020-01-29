Aberdeen restaurant given licence to celebrate

The owners of an Aberdeen restaurant have been given the go-ahead to transform it into a celebration of Indian culture.

Namaste Delhi on Bridge Street was the subject of an application to alter its premises licence at the meeting of Aberdeen City Council’s licensing board yesterday.

The restaurant, which already serves Indian tapas-style meals and offers cookery and cocktail classes, will be able to stay open later when events are being held – until 2pm Sunday-Thursday and until 3pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

It will be able to host private functions and business meetings and will also now be able to deliver alcohol with takeaway food.

Owner Rajesh Kumar welcomed the committee’s decision and said his plans for the business will be an asset to the city.

He said: “We all know the market is not as vibrant as it used to be and being in our location, we felt we could do something to change that.

“We need to be bringing people to Aberdeen by organising events and cultural festivals which will attract people.

“This is a huge success for the business and will be good for Aberdeen.”