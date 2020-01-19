Call for views on Aberdeenshire libraries

A survey seeking views on library services in communities around Aberdeenshire has been launched.

Residents around the region are being urged to air their views about how the provision is provided.

Cuts to the library service were identified by Aberdeenshire Council during their budget-setting process, with the possibility of closures outlined.

Since then, Live Life Aberdeenshire has been searching for ways money can be saved without causing too much disruption.

Libraries and information services manager Sharon Jamieson said: “By looking at how we can deliver services differently, coupled with making sure our opening hours and staff hours meet local needs, we will be in a better position to achieve savings without closure being the first or only option.”

The survey runs until the end of February and can be found online, here.