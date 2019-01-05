Aberdeen library book returned – after 40 years

A book has been handed back to an Aberdeen library – 40 years after it was due to be returned.

The crime thriller A Touch Of Danger was borrowed from Aberdeen Central Library 40 years ago, with an original due date of December 12 1978.

However, years went by and it remained absent from the shelves until it was returned anonymously to Ferryhill Library on December 29.

The novel, by James Jones, is about an American detective who runs into danger while operating in a Greek island.

Fiona Clark, library and information service manager, said: “The book was borrowed from the Central Library but was returned to our community library in Ferryhill after 40 years.

“It was returned anonymously. Often people who return such old books say they do not know where it came from.”

She also confirmed the book was borrowed several times before it got lost. She said: “Crime was a popular genre in the 70s and the book went around a lot.”

The book’s reappearance follows the return of another title in July which was 64 years overdue.

J M Barrie’s A Window In Thrums made its way back to the Aberdeen Central Library from a charity shop in London, and now rests in a glass display case for posterity.

Speaking about the return of A Touch Of Danger, the library’s events and programming manager Dallas King said: “We are still deciding on whether the book should go in the glass case or not. It was rebound before it got lost and it is in reasonable condition.

“We could probably put it back into circulation. Written by the author of From Here To Eternity, it took an eternity to come back to us.

“The fines are now capped, it is only a maximum of £3.60 per book.

“If late fees were calculated every day, the fine would amount to nearly £1,000.”