North-east libraries to host new business scheme

Two north-east libraries will support the first centres for a rural entrepreneurship scheme.

Banff and Peterhead libraries are the first to launch the Library Innovation Network Aberdeenshire (LINA), a partnership between Robert Gordon University and Aberdeenshire Council.

The new scheme will provide modern co-working spaces and resources to support business creation and drive economic growth.

Mentorship and skills development opportunities will also be delivered by RGU’s Entrepreneurship and Innovation Group (EIG) through practical one-day workshops and an in-depth six week programme.

Chris Moule, head of the RGU EIG, said: “Scotland’s rural economy is bursting with talent and potential.

“Building on the work of the university’s innovation agenda, LINA is providing a platform for entrepreneurs and innovators to come together to share ideas and create new opportunities.”

Jim Gifford, Aberdeenshire Council leader, claimed giving businesses space to collaborate and share ideas would assist with boosting the economy.

He added: “I am proud that Aberdeenshire Council is working in partnership with Robert Gordon University in delivering such a forward-thinking initiative.”

Macduff and Fraserburgh libraries are the next locations lined up to host the scheme and will launch in early 2020.