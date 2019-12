A Liberal Democrat source tonight said if the exit poll is correct then it’s going to be “bad news” for Aberdeen, Scotland and the UK.

The poll, which was released at 10pm, shows the Tories winning a majority of 86.

The party source said: “Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal makes us all poorer.

“It will mean Aberdonians can no longer live and work across Europe.”

On the exit poll prediction that the SNP will win 55 of 59 seats in Scotland, he added: “Even the SNP don’t believe that.”