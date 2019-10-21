Lib dems announce candidate for Aberdeen by-election

An environmental campaigner has said he is delighted to become a candidate for an Aberdeen by-election.

The Liberal Democrats announced Gregor McAbery will stand for the vacant councillor position in Torry/Ferryhill.

Mr McAbery is a former chairman of Ferryhill Community Council and a member of the board of Friends of the Earth Scotland.

The Ruthrieston Community Centre trustee was a candidate for the Lib Dems in the 2017 council elections.

He said: “I am delighted to have been chosen once again to be the Liberal Democrat candidate for Torry/Ferryhill.

“We are campaigning on key issues affecting people, including the unfair Conservative/Labour Garden Tax on collecting garden waste from people’s brown bins, the need for improved bus services and people’s annoyance with the council’s focus on large building projects, rather than on getting the basics right.”

The election for the seat, left vacant following the resignation of SNP councillor Catriona Mackenzie, will be held on November 21.

Other candidates in the by-election are Neil Murray (Conservative), Audrey Nicoll (SNP) and Willie Young (Scottish Labour).