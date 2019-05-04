Lib Dem leader warns of Brexit’s ‘massive risk’ to north-east

Business owners in the north-east are concerned over the impact of Brexit, according to Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie.

Mr Rennie has visited the region a number of times over the last month as the party prepares for the European elections on May 23.

Amid fears the area will be one of those worst affected by the UK leaving the EU, Mr Rennie vowed to fight to keep the country in the single market and called for an end to the Brexit process.

He said: “There is a massive risk as a result of Brexit and there are two sides to that.

“One is that businesses just do not know whether they’re going to be working in the EU or not.

“Customers aren’t sure whether they can work with them. There could be long-standing damage.

“I have visited many businesses in the north-east who are deeply concerned about the damage Brexit could do to them. We have already seen the contribution people from other parts of the world make to our society.

“They provide an invaluable workforce for the NHS, tourism sector and many other places.

“Universities are also desperate for good researchers from all across Europe. All of that means we should not take EU citizens for granted.

“It’s not just about the detail of our relationship with Europe – it’s about how we are seen by the rest of the world.

“I want us to be seen as open and outward-looking – not narrow-minded. The danger is we send a very damaging message to the rest of the world that we are pulling up the drawbridge and that’s not the kind of country I want to live in.”

Colin Clark, Scottish Conservative MP for Gordon, said: “Businesses want certainty and clarity. They want to know that the UK will leave the EU in an orderly manner and that is exactly what this UK government is working towards.

“The north-east is the engine room of the Scottish economy and has a strong entrepreneurial culture.

“Many companies will see huge opportunities that will be afforded by leaving the EU. Willie Rennie and the Lib Dems want to defy the expressed will of the British people by stopping Brexit. That would be an affront to democracy.”