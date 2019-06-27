Liam Gallagher to play solo gig at Aberdeen’s P&J Live

Liam Gallagher is set to play his first solo gig in the north-east at P&J Live later this year.

The former Oasis star will bring his new UK and European tour to the new state-of-the-art venue on Thursday November 14.

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment, exhibitions and marketing for P&J Live, said: “We are thrilled to announce Liam Gallagher is coming to P&J Live – one of only two Scottish dates on his UK tour.

“This will be Liam’s first solo gig in Aberdeen and we are sure his fans from across the north-east will flock to P&J Live for the chance to see one of the most charismatic and controversial pop artists today performing live.

“Bringing Liam here once again underlines the drawing power of P&J Live and we look forward to welcoming many more world-class acts in future.”

Louise said there is “every possibility” tickets for the gig will sell out when they go on sale on Friday July 12.

His previous solo UK arena tour saw all 100,000 tickets sell out within a morning.

Liam, who is one of the big draws at this weekend’s Glastonbury festival, hasn’t been on stage in Aberdeen since the Oasis gig in 2008, a year before his acrimonious split with his brother Noel.

His November tour will be on the back of his upcoming album, Why Me? Why Not. which is due out on September 20. It’s his second solo album after As You Were, released two years ago.

A single from the new album, Shockwave, was released recently and went straight to the top of the official vinyl and trending charts.

Liam has shared a new track, The River, before he takes to Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage on Saturday night.

Powered by a visceral driving riff, it sees Liam’s distinctive, sneering vocal deliver a rallying call for the current generation fighting for change.

Liam said The River lives up to his ambition for Why Me? Why Not.

“I want the second album to be a step-up because the hardest thing to do is to make something the same, only better. So that’s what we’ve done,” he said.

“It’s a better record than As You Were. Which is saying something, as that was epic, wasn’t it?”

As part of Oasis, Liam and his brother ruled the pop world in the 1990s, with seven number one albums in the UK. What’s The Story Morning Glory sold 22 million copies worldwide.

He then went on to form Beady Eye but moved on to a solo career in 2017.

A film about his comeback solo career, Liam Gallagher: As It Was, was released earlier this month.

Fans who pre-order Why Me? Why Not. from Liam’s official store will receive access to an exclusive pre-sale for tour tickets. The pre-sale opens at 9am on Wednesday July 10 and continues until the general sale starts at 9am on Friday July 12.