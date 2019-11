Liam Gallagher spotted shopping in Aberdeen ahead of P&J Live gig

Liam Gallagher has been spotted out about in Aberdeen city centre this morning ahead of his gig at P&J Live.

It’s understood the Wall of Glass singer was spotted in Kafka on Alford Place earlier this morning.

The independent retailer, known for its high-quality menswear, refused to comment on their famous customer.

Have you seen Liam Gallagher in Aberdeen? Send us your pictures

Didn’t know you could get jet lag from Cardiff to Aberdeen ffs — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 14, 2019

Gallagher is in the city ahead of tonight’s massive show at the new P&J Live arena.

Aberdeen Aberdeen Aberdeen c’mon you know LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 14, 2019