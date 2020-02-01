Creative writing event to take place in Aberdeen as part of LGBT history month

A creative writing workshop is being held in Aberdeen to mark LGBT history month.

Trans writer Jo Clifford will lead the session which will focus on exploring gender identity and experiences of being transgender through the written word.

Drawing on her own experiences, she will assist attendees to feel confident in writing about their own stories and identity.

Those attending will have the opportunity to have their stories feature in an eBook, which will be released on Transgender Day of Visibility, which takes place at the end of March.

It will be made available to borrow from the library as part of a joint project with Four Pillar’s Grampian T-folk.

The free event will be held at the Central Library in Aberdeen on Monday from 6-7.30pm.

To book a place call 01224 652500 or email LibraryEvents@aberdeencity.gov.uk