LGBT+ charity issues urgent appeal after Aberdeen market goes into administration

An LGBT+ charity is looking for a new base after the Aberdeen Market Village went into administration.

Four Pillars, a non-profit organisation which aims to support the LGBT+ community across Grampian, has issues an urgent appeal for support.

Plans were approved to demolish the premises in April which would allow for the construction of a new office, retail and leisure space.

In a statement the charity said: “On Friday, June 12, 2020, The Market Village, managers of Aberdeen Market went into administration.

“While this doesn’t always result in an immediate closure, we are all aware that Aberdeen City Council recently approved plans to pull down the market and replace it with new offices and smaller retail space.

“That means it is highly unlikely a new company will now take over from The Market Village in order to save the many independent traders inside the premises, including Four Pillars.

“Four Pillars board of Trustees have had an emergency meeting and decided that in order to save the charity and continue to support the local community they should seek new premises immediately.”

Deejay Bullock, community relations manager of Four Pillars, said: “As Covid-19 wreaks havoc across the globe, we have tried to adapt our services, as a local charity, to help those in need through the crisis and have been looking forward at the kind of support individuals will need in the future.

“As if things weren’t bad enough, we were informed on Friday that the Market Village has gone into administration.

“Aberdeen Market is our home, where more than 100 people a month access our services.

“Over the past 14 months Four Pillars have put more than £5,000 into the hub, making it look and feel comfortable, secure and safe for our clientele. We now need to find a new home and urgently.”

Four Pillars has set up an emergency fund appeal at www.virginmoneygiving.com/fund/fourpillarsemergencyappeal or visit its website www.forupillarsuk.org to help with the costs.

Rachael Beedie, vice chairperson at Four Pillars, said: “While the board will be seeking funding to assist, we need community support to make this move happen.

“If we find a new premises, we will need to make it work for our community, this could mean adding fixtures and fittings to ensuring the building, where ever it is, is accessible and safe for everyone. That will take money, money as a small charity we do not have.”

Administrator Cowgills has been approached for comment.